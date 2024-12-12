iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Broadview Financial Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $609.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.23 and a 200-day moving average of $565.85. The company has a market cap of $525.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $466.30 and a 12-month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

