iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,043,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 80,469 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 763.8% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.69 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

