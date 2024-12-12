iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

