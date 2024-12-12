iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 266,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 415,028 shares.The stock last traded at $54.04 and had previously closed at $54.51.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.