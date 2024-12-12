iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Holdings Decreased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

