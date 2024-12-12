iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 22,743 shares.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
