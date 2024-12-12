iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 22,743 shares.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTO Free Report ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,586 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 13.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

