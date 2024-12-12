iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 664.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,151 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.