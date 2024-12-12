iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $37.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 8,035 shares traded.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

