iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $213.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

