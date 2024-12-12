iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $236.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.67 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.