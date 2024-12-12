iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

