iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 260,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 74,968 shares.The stock last traded at $72.50 and had previously closed at $72.60.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

