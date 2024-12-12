iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.48 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 693896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $969.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 101,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

