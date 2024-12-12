ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $183.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $176.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $153.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $111.96 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.