ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 7,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

ITV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

