J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

JILL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JILL

J.Jill Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

JILL opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,745.52. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 13.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.