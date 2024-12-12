J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 93.5% in November

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
J-Long Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,004. J-Long Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
J-Long Group Company Profile
