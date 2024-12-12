J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 93.5% in November

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ JL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,004. J-Long Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

