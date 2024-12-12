Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 114,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.38% of Global Ship Lease worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

