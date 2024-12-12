Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,512 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.96% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,642,000 after buying an additional 96,409 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,958,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 236,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 193,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.