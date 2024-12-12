Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Director Paige Ouimet Acquires 3,111 Shares of Stock

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) Director Paige Ouimet bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.3118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,903,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 395,290 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 378,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,904 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 246,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 224,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

