Jean F. Holloway Sells 8,070 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $243,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,323.44. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Performance
Artivion stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,284. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,496.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.
Institutional Trading of Artivion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Artivion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Artivion by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
