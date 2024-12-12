Jill Granat Sells 10,613 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,372,521.19. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jill Granat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $200,097,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,490,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
