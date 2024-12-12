Jill Granat Sells 10,613 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,372,521.19. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 6th, Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $200,097,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,490,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 835,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

