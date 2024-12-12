JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.64 and traded as high as $52.56. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 301,387 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $394,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,132,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

