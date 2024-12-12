JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $243.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $254.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
