JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) to Neutral

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. MARA has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MARA will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,622 shares of company stock worth $2,890,197. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 112.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

