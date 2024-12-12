JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

