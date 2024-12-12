Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 36.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.
About Jubilee Gold Exploration
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.
