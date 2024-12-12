Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 455.3% in November

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 455.3% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.0 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
