Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.75) to GBX 1,185 ($15.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.05) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Kainos Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Kainos Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 832 ($10.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 970.41. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

