Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.75) to GBX 1,185 ($15.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.05) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOS
Kainos Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Kainos Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.