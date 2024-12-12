Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58,065 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 104,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

