Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 830,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,119,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 812.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339,911 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,368,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after purchasing an additional 507,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kanzhun by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,084,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 138,804 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $64,220,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

