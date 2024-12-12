Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$6.70. 1,976,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 682,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

Karora Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

