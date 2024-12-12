KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

KAZ Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

