Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.42.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera Announces Dividend

KEY opened at C$44.91 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$31.16 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.