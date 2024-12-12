Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

About Kikkoman

(Get Free Report)

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.