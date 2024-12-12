Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

