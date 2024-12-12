Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 2,969,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,738,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

