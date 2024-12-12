Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

KIRK opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Further Reading

