Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
KIRK opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.53.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
