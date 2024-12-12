KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96. 17,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.12.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth $77,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

