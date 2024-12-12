KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96. 17,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
KLX Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.12.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.60 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
