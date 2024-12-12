Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 482,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 546,365 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $43.54.

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 150.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 565.54%.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 3,991,630 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 1,348,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,558,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

