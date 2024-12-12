Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.38. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

