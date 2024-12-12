Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 48,644 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.68.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

