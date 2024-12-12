Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGK opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.