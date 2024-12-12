Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

