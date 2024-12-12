Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 398.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 122,208 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 9,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.1 %

BG opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.