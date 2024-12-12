Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $211.60 and a 12 month high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

