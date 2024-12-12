Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 59,023 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,138.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 131,473 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 163.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,976 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 103.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.