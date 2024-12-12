Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,021 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Global Industrial worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Global Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.44 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Insider Transactions at Global Industrial

In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,675 shares in the company, valued at $669,529. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

