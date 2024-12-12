Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Twilio Stock Up 4.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,185.10. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,961. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

