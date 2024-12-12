Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.84 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 50959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KHNGY. Barclays upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

